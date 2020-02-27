LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The COMET transportation system has launched a new transit pass program to help low-income residents in Lexington County get around.

The company received funding from the Lexington County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program and has created a new 31-day pass program for Lexington County residents.

"For those who need social services, health care, employment and quality of life opportunities, The COMET will offer bus passes at a rate of 50 percent off the Basic, Discount or Express prices on a 31-Day pass," the company said in a press release.

Non-profit organizations who help low-income residents that fill out a request for donation for through the recently adopted pass donation policy will have a limited budget available to them to assist individuals and families. Request for pass donations can be found here.

John Andoh, the executive director and CEO of The COMET, said in a press release, "The COMET is a part of the community. For those that need transportation but cannot afford it, the ability to get to social services, jobs, schools and other quality of life destinations can be accessed through The COMET. This program was created because we have many requests for free or discounted bus passes for low-income residents who could not afford the regular bus fare."

Those wanting to be a part of the program must meet a certain criteria. According to The COMET, "The guidelines utilized for determining eligibility are the Federal standard for poverty established by the United States Department of Health and Human Services."

Below are the guidelines the company will be following, based on the number of persons in a family/household and income level:

2020 Poverty Guidelines For The 48 Contiguous States And The District Of Columbia

1 - $12,760

2 - $17,270

3 - $21,720

4 - $26,200

5 - $30,680

6 - $35,160

7 - $39,640

8 - $44,120

(For families/households with more than 8 persons, add $4,480 for each additional person.)

The program will continue until June 30. In order for you to receive a pass, you must get it from The COMET.

For the application, click here.

