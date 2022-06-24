COMET to suspend one route into Lexington County

The decision was based on low ridership on the route, officials say.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) is bringing an end to one of its routes, citing poor ridership.

COMET said on Friday that, as of July 1 it will be suspending service on Route 97 which provides rural service from West Columbia to Batesburg-Leesville via Lexington. The route operates three trips to West Columbia and two trips to Batesburg-Leesville every Thursday.

It also offered door-to-door assistance to those in need, deviating up to one mile off-route to allow passengers to board the bus between stops for an extra $2.

Launched as a pilot program in January 2020, Route 97 has been funded with money from the Federal Transit Administration through the South Carolina Department of Transportation, and local funds from Lexington County.