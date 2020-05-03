ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College partnered with AARP (American Associated Retired Persons) and South Carolina Humanities is hosting their Second Community cinema social justice film series.

The series, which starts on March 6th, honors the life of civil rights activist John Hope Franklin and will showcase films that touch on the 55th anniversary of the Civil Rights, the 75th anniversary of the end of Holocaust and the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment

"The series show us the history that leads up to what’s happening and the history it’s celebrating and also, show us what’s happening now and why we should be committed to making a difference and what’s going on in our lives" says Ellen Zisholtz, President of Centers for Creative Partnerships, "If you really don’t know your history you can’t move ahead so what we’re really doing is tying it altogether."

The event will also allow the audience to hear from David Dennis, a civil rights activist and a man who helped bring the one of the movies, Freedom Summer, to life.

The series is free to the public and will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held at Orangeburg Calhoun Tech in the Roquemore auditorium.