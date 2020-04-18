ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Neeses and all across Orangeburg County, folks are still dealing with the aftermath of a tornado that ripped through certain parts of the county earlier this week. In this time of crisis, the community is coming together to help those in need.

"You're going and everything looks like perfect countryside and then you turn and everything's wiped out," says Suzanne Reed. Reed, who lives in the town of North in Orangeburg County, describes how she felt after a tornado ripped through the county earlier this week. "It broke my heart, and I just wanted to wave a magic wand and make it better for everybody," she said.

Although the orangeburg County native can’t perform magic, she can lend a helping hand. Weeks is joining several community members and churches coming together this Saturday to clean up the county.

"We have 17 crews coming from all over to help -- from North, Orangeburg, Neeses, St. Matthews, Cameron. There are a lot of businesses and crews that have heavy equipment that are coming in," says Reed. "I’m going to say we have close to 200 volunteers coming in right now between the big crews and individuals and the ones who are meal-prepping to feed the volunteers."

In the end, Reed says it's more than just a cleanup -- it’s about showing others you care.

"Everybody kind of knows everybody in this area. We are a family. And I would want someone to do this for me," says Reed. "I would hope someone would reach out to my family if it was my home, my business lost and do the same thing."

The clean up will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 17. Crews will meet in parking lot right across from Town Hall in the town of North.