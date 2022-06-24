Community gardens yield fresh produce for those in need in Kershaw County

The once empty beds are now filled with blooming plants and vegetables.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Back in March, United Way of Kershaw County started working on their eight community gardens, thanks to funding from the USDA. These once empty beds are now filled with blooming plants and vegetables.

"We have a total of eight locations and 48 raised beds," said Lori Arledge with United Way. "We've got harvest, we've got yields, we're able to pick and distribute. It started with squash went to zucchini. Tomatoes are getting ready. We've also got cucumbers, melons ... we've got all kinds of things to distribute throughout the county."

Arledge says the vegetables are going out across the county.

"We do have a mobile nutrition center that goes through the county and will take what we bring to them to give out, and some of the churches have their own group they give out, too, and take what they have and bring any leftovers to us."

They started distributing the vegetables about three weeks ago, and have plans to keep the garden going after the summer season.

"We're planning to keep these year-round," Arledge said. "We're planning to plant fall plants so we can continue this year-round."