Community rallying behind local family preparing for two kidney transplants

ELGIN, S.C. — The Elgin community is rallying behind one local family by hosting a fundraiser.

The King Family is preparing to have two kidney transplants in their family in September.

The event will be held at Elgin-Lugoff High School Saturday evening from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm.

Jessica King and her father Matt King will both have the kidney transplant after Jessica says years of sickness affected her father.

Jessica says, "Three years ago my dad got very sick, and we went through a plethora of doctors trying to figure out what's going on, he has a very rare disease called GPA Vasculitis, it attacks his kidneys and his lungs."

Following treatment for GPA Vasculitis, the medication and chemotherapy have taken a toll on her dad's health, forcing a need for a kidney transplant.

Jessica says, "Im, not a direct blood match, I'm giving my kidney to someone else who needs one, in order for him to receive a kidney, he had a 'Good Samaritan' donor that came forward, we have no idea who it is but just through our faith and through the Lord, they came forward and wanted to do it for a good cause."

It's a double surgery and that's expensive for the King family, but thanks to the community, a fundraiser has been created to help. It's being led by Liz Simon a former teacher at Elgin-Lugoff High.

Simon says, "I was aware of Matt's illness and I wanted to bring attention to it..We had done many events, and I knew the quickest event would be to put together a variety show with local talent, as well as a silent auction and our community has just stepped forth and donated their time, their services."