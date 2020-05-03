ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Overall the past several days, there’s been a lot of rain in Orangeburg County

WLTX checked in with Orangeburg County, which says they’ve been receiving complaints about slipperiness of roads, especially dirt roads during rainy days. Here’s what the county says you need to know.

"To get help from the county, you first have to identify if it’s a county road or state road," says Harold Young, Orangeburg county administrator. "One way to know is if you look above the stop sign or street sign, there maybe a black or green plaque that has an "S" and a number that means it’s a state road. If it’s an "OC" and a number, that means it’s a county road. If it’s a state road you need to contact SCDOT," says Young.

The administrator goes on to say that some roads, especially dirt roads, will not be taken care of until the weather clears up.

"In some instances, the dirt road cannot be fixed unless you get to a solid base," says Young. "It may require us trucking in sand to make the road stable and it may just take the some sunshine in some instances to not make the road a muddy mess."

The county is asking for patience, but wants people to continue to make them aware if your road needs fixing.

The county can be reached by calling (803) 533-6164. For more information about SCDOT roads, click here.