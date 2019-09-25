WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is wrapping up on a new all-inclusive playground in the city of West Columbia.

Construction on the park began early last year and the project is being funded by funded by grants and hospitality taxes in the city.

The park, located adjacent to the West Columbia Riverwalk, is being built for children with all abilities.

Mack, Chandler

The park will include a variety of sensory play areas for children who are special needs and will also include state of the art restrooms for children with disabilities.

"This Park will allow children with special needs to play with children who don’t have special needs," says West Columbia Mayor Bobby Horton. "The City council had a great vision to do something different for people who have special needs and this the result of it.”

Jones, Nic

Additionally, the park will add over 70 new parking spaces to the Riverwalk property.

Although the park is intended to assist children with disabilities, the city insists that it will also be focused on enhancing the entire family experience.

"You can park here and walk across the street to the Riverwalk, the amphitheater, it's really unique." Mayor Horton said.

The city of West Columbia is hopeful to have the park finished by November.