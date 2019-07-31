PELION, S.C. — Lexington County School District One has started construction for one of their newest middle schools.

If you drive down Highway 178 in the Town of Pelion, you’ll notice trees being cleared out and construction crews checking out the landscape.

Lexington County School District One

The new site is planned to be the new location for Pelion Middle School.

RELATED: "That's Concerning," Midlands School District Pays Nearly $1 Million For New Land

The district originally purchased the 55-acre property for $982,980. Many in the community were frustrated with the purchase because of the price and who they were buying it from.

According to Tax Records in May of 2018, the land was valued at $144,440. 2017 tax records say the owner of the property is former Pelion High School principal, Jean Haggard.

On the district’s website, it says, “Some have expressed a belief that the district purchased this site because of its past relationship with the owner. That is ridiculous.”

Back in April, the school district started the process of building the new school. In May, their was a groundbreaking.

On the school’s website, their building plan says they hope to be finished with construction by 2021-2022.