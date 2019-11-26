COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Midlands residents received free cars on Tuesday.

Midlands residents Marilyn Lewis, Shannon Kizer and Dwayne Burge received free cars thanks to Cooperative Ministries and Godwin Motors.

The cars donated to the residents were two 2006 Honda Accords and a 2012 Nissan Sentra.

"It's really a life changing experience," says Dwayne Burge, who was forced to take the bus to work for several years before receiving the car Tuesday. "It's going to make a lot of things more convenient for me."

Shannon Kizer is a mother and is also a Manager at Jason's Deli in Columbia.

She says receiving the car meant a lot to her.

"I've recently moved into my own apartment and I have been waiting for this vehicle, so it's really going to make things easier for me." Kizer said.

Cooperative Ministries says they plan on doing another car donation in December