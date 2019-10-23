CAYCE, S.C. — Law enforcement officers from multiple agencies are waiting tables at the Red Lobster in Cayce to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

The City of West Columbia Police Department, Cayce Department of Public Safety, and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are participating in the annual event at the restaurant on Knox Abott Drive.

Cpl. Josh Addy with the Cayce Department of Public Safety says this is the third they've had the fundraising event.

"It's a big join effort between all of our agencies to bring the awareness and funds for the South Carolina Special Olympics," said Addy.

Addy says law enforcement across the country have chosen Special Olympics as the cause they are raising money for.

As a state collectively, law enforcement agencies were able to raise over $1 million last year. That's the first time it's been accomplished in South Carolina according to Addy.

Officer Eddie West with the Cayce Department of Public Safety says this is something special to him because his sister was a Special Olympics athlete.

Money is collected from tips and people who buy shirts, hats, and wristbands. West says the money raised go towards traveling expenses, equipment, and other things needed for Special Olympics athletes.

"We start about 10 a.m. and we get in here and set up. We bus tables, we wait on people, anything and everything to get any type of donations or proceeds for the Special Olympics," explained West.

RELATED: Lexington Police hosts annual Fall Festival for community

Addy and West both say they love working with people at the restaurant.

"My favorite part is the people," said West. "To see their face and they see cops in here busing tables and taking drink orders, it kind of lets them know we're human, we're doing something, we're volunteering our time to give back to them."

Addy said, "We have such a large community of Special Olympic athletes here in the City of Cayce... Events like this helps us to reach out to our community to show them, like Officer West said, we are humans. We are here to fix that gab and build that bridge to show that we are part of our community."

RELATED: Lexington police officer gives bike to teen

Sgt. Ronald Fair and Patrolman First Class Eugene Hammill both work for the City of West Columbia Police Department.

Hammill explained, "Everything goes into the Special Olympics and all the money that we raise... it doesn't go to anybody sitting behind a desk. Everything that we raise goes straight to the athletes."

"I hope it just continues to support them." said Fair. "They need all the support they can get. They just want to do everything just like everybody else does in the Olympics."

The event is going on October 23rd and 24th. Police will be waiting tables from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and then again from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. for dinner.