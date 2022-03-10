Cordova to renovate town hall for the first time in over a decade

So far, the town has spent about $18,000 in coronavirus relief funds on upgrades and say there's still work to do.

CORDOVA, S.C. — For the first time in at least 10 years, the Cordova Town Hall is getting upgrades.

“We work hard here to keep the town operating and for the people of the town," said Mayor Jimmy Martin.

Martin has been mayor of the town for nearly 40 years. He says now it's time for the town hall to get a makeover.

The town has been hard at work installing new flooring, and repainting both the interior and exterior. The town council is also looking to expand the town hall with extra room for storage.

Martin says this is the first time the town hall has been upgraded in at least a decade.

“We just needed it. We needed it. We rent it. We rent the town hall, and it got to the point that it needed to be prettied up. It needed to look better. It’s been that way for a long time," said Martin.

These upgrades were made possible with the help of coronavirus relief funds. So far, the town has spent about $18,000 and there's still work to do. Martin says being able to do this project has been a blessing.