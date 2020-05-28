ORANGEBURG, S.C. — "Testing is important, now more than ever," says Harold Young, Orangeburg County Administrator, who is working with local and state leaders to increase free coronavirus testing in the county as restrictions loosen up statewide.

"We’re seeing cases and our numbers rise," says Young. "Every person that we’ve seen is positive by the time they go back and do contact tracing. DHEC is telling us we should multiply those numbers by nine because more people have been infected."

Coming off the heels of a man testing positive after attending a church service in North, Young believes it’s important for residents to stay informed.

"We’ve tested up to 2,000 people, and that number is growing. And there is a big push for testing on June 2nd and June 4th at the Orangeburg County Fairground," says Young. "We will have MUSC and the local hospital. It will be completely free. It will be drive up and walk up testing, and people will be there and available to assist."

All are welcomed to be tested. The testing will take place from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. both days.