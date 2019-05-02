LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident where they say costumes and props were stolen from a faith-based Christmas event.

The Jesus is His Name drama group posted on their Facebook page that robbery cost them more than four-thousand dollars of damage and stolen items.

Deputies identify the suspect as 28-year-old Allen Byrnes Frye. He's being charged with grand larceny and malicious injury to personal property.

Frye was scheduled to have a bond hearing Tuesday at the Lexington County Detention Center.