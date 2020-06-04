ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The spread of the coronavirus has impacted us all in the way we move throughout the world.

It has also changed the way social services are delivered to those dependent on help in times of need.

The Orangeburg County Council on Aging is making sure that no one gets left behind when it comes to a meal.

"We're out today delivering ten meals each to our clients" says Dee Ann Miller, executive director of Orangeburg County Council of Aging. "We have over 200 clients on a daily basis. But, in order to avoid daily contact with them right now, we're out delivering with our volunteers and our employees two weeks worth of food."

Recipients like Leroy Parker say they couldn't feel more thankful for the help during this time of need.

"It's great when you don't have to go out and you have somebody to bring you something. You can't beat that. It's a blessing," says Parker. "When nothing is coming in, you have to do something, you know. You gotta stay alive, and it's just great."

If you or a senior citizen you know is in need of a meal in the Orangeburg County area, they can reach out to the Lower Savannah Council of Governments for more information at 866-845-1550.