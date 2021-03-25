Life-saving measures after the Narcan has been given

The Courage Center is making it easier than ever to seek recovery after an opioid overdose.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Midlands nonprofit recovery center is trying a new approach to getting addicts into recovery.

The Courage Center in Lexington is a recovery place for young people and their families dealing with addiction.

This week, in a partnership with Lexington Co. EMS, they have rolled out a new pilot program called CORE. It stands for Coordinated Opioid Response and Engagement and aims at bringing those who have just suffered from an overdose into recovery.

Hunter Welch is the Program Manager at the Courage Center who tells us anyone being transported to Lexington Medical Center in a Lexington Co. EMS who is administered Narcan- the drug given to someone who’s overdosing on opiods- will be given a 'CORE Pouch.' “In the pouch we have a resource card, an instructional card- letting them know what they should be expecting next, and a cell phone with 60 pre-paid minutes.”

The goal is for the person to either call The Courage Center to get in touch with their recovery coaches or the Courage Center will call them on that phone within 24 hours.

Meet our new recovery coaches! We're very excited for them to get involved in The Courage Center and help people and the families of people struggling with substance misuse. pic.twitter.com/FyyIg4PXHv — The Courage Center (@CourageCenterSC) March 19, 2021

“We lower the barrier of actually getting the process started," Hunter explains, "With many people dealing with addiction, especially in a low spot- the motivation to get out of it- just the effort, it seems too much. So something that may seem as simple as picking up the phone and calling a treatment center, it’s just not going to be realistic for these people.” The CORE pouch and program makes it almost zero effort for the person hopefully leading them down a different path.

“Our coach will be immediately someone to talk to, someone to get in their ear, and let them know ‘ you know you don’t have to go back to what you were just doing. You can get out of this now,'" Hunter shares.

The program is in its pilot stage and they hope to spread it further in the future. But as of Wednesday, one pouch has already been administered.

This week is National Drug and Alcohol Facts Week®, a week dedicated to counteracting the myths about drugs and alcohol.



We are combating myths and stigma of substance misuse with real stories of recovery from people like Gerry. #CourageOverStigma pic.twitter.com/P5jZgn3ORO — The Courage Center (@CourageCenterSC) March 23, 2021