ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Salvation Army in Orangeburg hasn't been immune to the affects of the coronavirus.

The local store and pantry remain open as an essential organization in Orageneburg but Captain Kelli Cantrell of the Salavation Army shares that going through the pandemic hasn't come without hardships.

"Everything is a domino effect and of course the health and safety of our community is our top priority" says Cantrell, "But when people are not able to come in and shop at our family store, and the revenue that comes in from that store stays in our community, with that revenue being down now and we're just seeing a lack of donations, it just trickles down and affects every service we're able to give."

The organization is taking so much of a hit-in comparison to a normal day where they could service 500 people- now that number has been cut in half if not more.

"Our greatest need is monetary donations, we are also accepting non-perishable food items" says Cantrell, "In the future, if things don't get better there could be potential layoffs of our employees but we're trying to do what's best for this community and my employees as well as they are apart of this community."

The organization pledges to be there for the community through thick and thin.

"From here we still give hope to people" says Cantrell, "We still do the most good with our donations and we move forward the best we can."

