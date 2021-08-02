COVID-19 protocols in place for SC State school activities

SC State's Marching 101 Band and Athletics students are the first few back on campus before school starts.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University senior Terrell Davis says he is taking extra precautions to keep himself safe from COVID-19 this school year after a loved ones got sick from the virus.

"My family had COVID, and it was really devastating," Davis said. "My grandmother was in the hospital for the longest. She was there for two months. I didn't see her Thanksgiving or Christmas."

South Carolina State University has changed its COVID-19 protocols to welcome students on August 18th. SC State's Marching 101 Band and Athletics students are the first few back on campus before school starts. However, 101 band members say they have more protocols in place to keep themselves safe.

"Our band director, Dr. Patrick Moore, has us following an excellent COVID protocol. We have to wear masks all the time. There are hand sanitizers in every corner of the band room. He made it efficient for us, Davis said. "This is my sixth year marching. For the band, we are in the cafeteria by ourselves, and we march back by ourselves. Basically, we stay around the same areas. We don't do anything new. When Dr. Moore puts us somewhere, that's where we are."

"We try to go straight to our rooms after practice and not hang out," said Ariana Ray, SC State University Sophomore.