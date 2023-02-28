Coyote sightings are on the rise during their breeding season

Residents in Kershaw County have said it's a seasonal issue, but one people need to be mindful of

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — It's mating season for coyotes, and experts warn you should be on the lookout from dusk until dawn.

"We see an uptick in sightings in the winter a lot of that it is kinda a combination of the breeding season, which is probably coming to an end here soon," says Wildlife Biologist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Jay Butflioski.

"The normal winter loss of foliage on the trees and sometimes you can see a little further into the woods, also the daylight it doesn't stay daylight as long so a lot of times people are coming home right at the time coyotes become active which is right at dusk, so those come together to create more sightings. Certainly in the winter food is limiting, so they have to move around more to find food, but also with the breeding season there tends to be a little bit more defending of the territory," he adds.

It's a seasonal issue resident Lynne Conto is familiar with.

"They come and lurk around our property, watch our animals, we usually keep animals in, we have a cat in the barn we brought to the house and so it will stay in the house for a little while. We keep the chickens in the run for a day to two after the one passes through. We keep a better eye on the dogs when we let them out to the bathroom," says Canto.

"They may see other dogs as competition, you know anytime you have animals that are competing to breed," adds Butflioski.

SCDNR recommends keeping your pets inside. and if you are walking a dog and see a coyote, do not run.