ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In Orangeburg, the department of public safety is on a mission to crack down on auto theft with the Hide, Lock, Take campaign.

The department says the initiative came as a result of vehicle break-ins becoming one of their highest reported crimes. With signs soon to be hanging in the area, the hope is that people will slow down and protect their property.

"The mission of hide lock take is to remember to hide your items, hide your personal belongings," says crowd prevention officer Tanesha Bellinger. "Lock your car doors, take your keys, don’t leave your car running whether on the street or at the gas pump and just remember to protect yourself from being a victim of property crimes."

Local businesses can reach out to the department to obtain a sign if they would like have one outside of their establishment. To learn more, visit the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 1320 State Road in Orangeburg or give them a call at 803-531-4654.