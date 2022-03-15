Kershaw County School culinary program cooks up some wins

The winning dish- an apple cranberry chicken on quinoa, with a raspberry vinaigrette salad.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Kershaw County school district is cooking up some wins in the kitchen.

The district's Woolard Technology Center culinary arts team has won SC Junior Chefs Competition.

Olivia Catoe a junior on the team spoke about the experience, "It felt real when they were talking to us and then I was like oh wait for this actually happened."

The three high school students made up of Olivia Catoe, Colin Humphries and Saniyya Boykin won the competition on Monday when competing at The University of South Carolina in the Marriott kitchen.

Bryan Catoe, instructor at the center says "the competition is all about making a dish that can be used and transferred into a school food service atmosphere," Adding, "we are encouraged to use USDA approved commodity items, South Carolina grown products to help support local farmers in the area."

The winning dish....." its a mouth full but it's an apple cranberry chicken on quinoa, with a raspberry vinaigrette salad,". Saniyya Boykin, "it was fun it wasn't really any pressure because we knew what we were doing."

Not only did they win the competition but they won a sweet reward, a 10,000 dollar scholarship to Sullivan University's Culinary Arts school.

Olivia Catoe says, "I am a junior so that's just insane."