Changes in store for Five Points to improve pedestrian, bike safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. — According to studies done by the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the Harden Street corridor in Five Points has the highest number of bike and pedestrian crashes in the state.

Because of those numbers, changes are being made.

“Because of those rankings, federal funding, federal safety funding is available," says Lori Campbell, a district traffic engineer with SCDOT. “A road safety audit was conducted on Harden and also Blossom/Devine Street Five Points area.”

The resulting document recommends changes to improve pedestrian safety in the area, including traffic light backing, correct pedestrian button signage and signs that are easier to see in the dark.

This is just the beginning of the plan, with public discussion to happen early in 2021. “It’s something we’ve been looking to do for a long time," says Steven Cook, president of the Five Points Association, who could not be more excited about the plans. “All of the things the Five Points Association does, besides just advocating for merchants, in general, is we’re always looking to increase public safety and enhance activity between the neighborhoods and promote walkability and pedestrian/bicycle safety streets. This sort of hits all those marks for us so it’s kind of a no-brainer.”

Seth Rose, who represents the area in the S.C. House and has helped to obtain much of the funding says, "This is a multi-million dollar investment that will not only improve public safety, but also make Five Points more walkable and bikeable. Five Points is a historic area, not only for Columbia, but all of South Carolina."