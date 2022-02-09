Students take part in 'Day of Care' in Camden

The event which United Way of Kershaw County hosts provided students with the chance to recycle and pick up trash

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — Students grabbed their trash bags, and gloves and started picking up trash and recyclable items for United Way of Kershaw County Day of Caring.

"We're hoping that it instills in them a sense of community, a sense of citizenship, a sense of advocacy," says Kim Stokes, Special Project Coordinator, who helped kick off the event at the school.

Stokes is hoping students will walk away caring more about their environment and feeling motivated to clean up their community.

"It also helps The City of Camden, we're located right here in the heart of Camden, so it's important, that it looks nice, we're trying to just instill in them caring," Stokes adds.

Students also got to learn how to recycle and preserve bottle caps.

"We're asking everyone to save their bottle caps or tops and we're actually having the students vote on four different designs for an art mural, that we will make out of bottle caps, and so we talked about what advocacy means and what art murals mean, and then we're going to make that art mural and display it here on our school grounds."