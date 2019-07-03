MONETTA, S.C. — Many of you have told Street Squad Lexington you wanted to know more about the cool things that are in and around in the community.

In the town of Monetta, just outside of Batesburg-Leesville, lies a gem. It’s something you can’t see from the road, and much more than meets the eye.

Chris Miller built his own underground home.

“I wanted to go underground and the wife bought me a magazine of underground homes in it and that’s where I picked out the design and then I remodeled the design to what I wanted and what she wanted,” said Miller.

Miller got the idea back in the 1970s and made it a reality in 1989.

Not including the landscaping, Miller says it cost his family $80,000 to make it happen. The home has four bedrooms and two baths — it’s close to 2,200 square feet.

The roof and three sides of the home are surround by grass and dirt, but one side of the home is unearthed so the family can get in and out.

Miller believes there’s a lot of pluses to living in an underground home.

“The storms can’t hurt you, no frozen pipes, it’s virtually easy to take care of, and virtually almost no upkeep from the outside,” explained Miller.

All the piping, minus the sceptic tank, is above the home, and a tile roof makes it easy to access and fix things.

He built the home out of steel and contract to give it the ultimate protection he feels it needs. With the solid exterior, Miller says you can’t hear much sound, rain, or wind coming from the outside.

While he was told he could never make it happen, he says this is an example of not listening to negativity and sticking to making a dream come true.

“If you put your mind to something and go for it, you can make it happen,” said Miller.

Miller believes his home will be able to sit for the next 100 to 200 years.

