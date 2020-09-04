COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local property management is helping residents while social distancing.

Capital Places in downtown Columbia has creatively combated the issue of quick maintenance fixes without going into apartments directly.

The team at Capital Places have been posting quick maintenance tips on their social media to help residents while social distancing.

Michelle Sanger is the VP of Operations at Capital Places parent company Synco Properties and says, “Times are difficult for everybody and we’re in the business of service. Our teams feel helpless- they want to help our residents and our residents need our help.”

In the videos, they address issues like how to unclog your toilet or how to replace your air filter. Easy things you can do on your own.

“Any problem they have is bigger right now," Sanger says, "So if they can fix it themselves, they feel empowered rather than having to wait because we can’t get to them. And so we all feel like we’re helping each other.”

