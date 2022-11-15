Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober.
"Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage.
The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way of Kershaw County.
"We've done this previously but never collected this many socks," said Laina Shoemaker, first grade teacher at Doby Mill Elementary School. "This was just an extreme amount."
"Just to be a good citizen and reach out in their community, you know. We talk about how communities are places people work and live together and that's something we're trying to instill in our students," Shoemaker said.
United Way so far has been able to hand out hundreds since the donations arrived.