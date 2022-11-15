Kershaw County students collect socks for those in need

Over 800 socks were collected by students at Doby Mill Elementary School for United Way.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Students at Doby Mill Elementary School spent their October working on a service project called Socktober.

"Really happy, happy, thankful, and happy," said students Jayce Pierce, Bernard West & Olivia Mugrage.

The students were able to gather over 800 socks to donate to United Way of Kershaw County.

We are so grateful for this amazing donation! Thank you to the newest generation of changemakers for the Kershaw County... Posted by United Way of Kershaw County on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

"We've done this previously but never collected this many socks," said Laina Shoemaker, first grade teacher at Doby Mill Elementary School. "This was just an extreme amount."

"Just to be a good citizen and reach out in their community, you know. We talk about how communities are places people work and live together and that's something we're trying to instill in our students," Shoemaker said.