Docks submerged, unattached, damaged on Lake Murray after storms

Residents with homes on the water say their docks are damaged, submerged or no longer connected to the shoreline.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — The stormy weather earlier this week took a toll on communities across the Midlands, one of which is Lake Murray.

Residents with homes on the water say their docks are damaged, submerged or no longer connected to the shoreline.

One of those residents is Henry Martin. He has lived on Lake Murray the last two years with his grandkids. Earlier this week, his dock was submerged by the storm.

"This is the highest I’ve seen this water level," Martin said. "It came up to 358, I think, and that level came up to past where the edge of where my dock is."

"The next day, when it had rained some more, it actually kept coming up, and it moved several more inches above the floor of the boards and covered up my dock solar lights," Martin said.

His neighbors weren’t so lucky, either. Part of their dock is still submerged.

"I couldn’t even come out to get on the boat or do anything with it, and that’s the first time I’ve seen that. And so now, I know there’s some possibilities that might not be good in the future," Martin said.

He has a utility box for his house right next to the shoreline, too. So, now not only is the dock a worry, so is the utility box.

"I’m just exploring what my options are. My next step is I’m going to go and draw up some plans and submit my ideas to Dominion and see what they’ll let me do, and then I’ll firm it up and then I’ll find when the right time is to spend the money," Martin said.

According to the Lake Murray Association, dock repair companies are currently backed up six to nine months.

In the meantime, they suggest using quality materials to eliminate sharp and exposed edges and securing your dock with extra fenders to prevent wave action and wind creating further damage.