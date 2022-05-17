Dominion Energy partners with West Columbia to save energy, brighten lights

Workers will be replacing approximately 1,000 lights throughout the city with LED lights over the next 6-8 weeks.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bright lights in the west city, West Columbia streets and neighborhoods will see new illumination Dominion Energy over the next few weeks and months.

"As a company we have a goal to reduce greenhouse emissions. It's part of our net zero 2050 goal," said Dominion Energy spokesperson.

It's a partnership between the large energy company and the city called the Municipal Lighting Program, and they're trying to implement it throughout the state.

"It's a win-win situation for the city, for the city's citizens, whether you're walking outside, whether you're going for a jog or going for a run, walking your pet ... it's brighter, and it's just more aesthetically pleasing," Cunningham said.

They're replacing about 1,000 lights with LED lights, which will actually burn longer, brighter and take less energy.

It's expected to save the city $9,000 per year.

The city will save about 440,000 kilowatt hours annually, which is about ho how much energy 40 homes use over the course of a year.