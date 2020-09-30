Homeless nonprofit in need of pants

Keepin' It Real Ministries needs men's pants donations to help the homeless in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Keepin' It Real Ministries has a tremendous need for pants donations.

Pastor Oscar Gasden is in charge of the Keepin’ It Real Ministry that has been serving the homeless in Columbia for around 20 years.

“Our job is to clothe, feed, and support the people who are homeless and less fortunate," Gasden says.

Currently, their biggest need is men’s pants, "Men size 28-36. Most of the people on the street wear those sizes. The bigger sizes I can keep around but those sizes go as quick as we can get them.”

If you have any of these sizes, you can donate them to Keepin’ It Real Ministries by dropping them off at the UHaul at the intersection of Elmwood and Assembly. Gasden says, "that UHaul office is our drop-off point, they can bring the stuff right to that UHaul and give it to one of the people that work behind the desk or they will give them a key to a locker so they can put the stuff in.”