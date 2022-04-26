United Way of Kershaw County president celebrates 30 years of service

Donny Supplee has spent thirty years with his team and continues to spend more time helping the community

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — United Way of Kershaw County recently honored president Donny Supplee for 30 years of service with the agency.

"Time flies when you're having fun," said United Way of Kershaw County president Donny Supplee, reflecting on his thirty years with the agency.

Supplee said its a mission he has loved from the beginning, thanks to support from the community.

"It all comes back to our community has been so supportive of the things we've dreamed of doing, that dreams have become a reality, and so going somewhere else hasn't really crossed my mind because this community is so amazing," Supplee said.

Surprise! ———— Today, UWKC staff was able to surprise our President, Donny Supplee with a celebration for his 30 years... Posted by United Way of Kershaw County on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Now, Supplee finds himself searching through books of photos and news articles and reminiscing on all he has completed in his thirty years.

"It just brought back some things I had forgotten," Supplee said. "The opening of where we are now, the one-stop-shop for social services was a dream, and that dream became a reality in 1998. The starting of the medical clinic over twenty years ago was a dream as well."

After all the excitement, Supplee said he wants to remind everyone that he could not have done it without the support of the community.

"People serving other people, people in need but people meeting needs, volunteers giving so much of their time to this community, so all of that has just been incredible to be a part of," Supplee said.

As he reflects on the past, Supplee looks ahead to what's next for the team.