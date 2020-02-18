COLUMBIA, S.C. — Grant Lorick says he's owned Something Special Florist and Gifts on Main Street for 10 years, but parking woes for shoppers have become a concern.

"Folks not being able to find parking right in front of the store and not wanting to use parking garages and so on," Lorick said.

He says that when people don't see a parking spot nearby, they're likely to just leave. One other Main Street business News 19 spoke to shared the same sentiment.

"Would like to see the city, you know, maybe get a little more involved with an education program," Lorick said. "Convincing people or educating people that there is plenty of parking in the parking garages and that they are safe."

Assistant City Manager Missy Gentry says that, although there are no immediate plans for changes, they are exploring a few possible adjustments.

"People want to park right at the storefront, so changing that mindset has been hard," Gentry said. "We've tried to add signage to navigate people to our parking facilities. Some of our garages were older and the visitor parking was on the levels of the garages, which really doesn't make a lot of sense, so we've been going through the process of changing some of those designs."

An uptick in night-time visitors that could create a strain on parking is also something the city is monitoring.

"As we see more evening activities going on... there's more of a demand for later parking enforcement. We are not looking to do that right now," Gentry said. "Right now, we enforce on Main Street from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM, there is no intent to change those hours."

For Lorick, any change that makes parking a little more convenient is welcome.

"Once they start doing that, we can pass that along to our customers that they're working on it and trying to alleviate from customers having to go to the top of garages to being able to park closer down. (It) would be a great thing," Lorick said.

For a full list of parking locations and addresses visit the city's website.