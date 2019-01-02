SUMTER, S.C. — The WLTX Street Squad visited Sumter where folks say they want to see the city continue to grow.

Officials with the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce say they're expecting big changes for the area starting with downtown.

The goal is to bring more foot traffic by adding late-night attractions like restaurants, event venues, and retail shops that stay open past 5 o'clock.

A new brewery and a Tex-Mex restaurant are also coming soon, according to officials with the Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce. There's also talk of condos and apartments for the area.

"Downtown is your heart of your city," Chris Hardy, President and CEO of The Greater Sumter Chamber of Commerce, said. "If we're not taking care of our downtown, it's going to be extremely difficult to take care of the other parts of the community as well.

Hardy says the City of Sumter is holding a series of meetings with community leaders to find out how they can continue to improve the area.

"We know what we can be," Hardy said. "Sumter is growing and we want to make sure our citizens continue to have a place where they can enjoy living, enjoy working... [and]... enjoy playing."