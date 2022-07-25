Camden family frustrated with drivers speeding through neighborhood

The Camden Police Department has since installed radar signs to keep track of data.

CAMDEN, S.C. — The Garrett Family has lived on Mill Street in Camden since February. When they moved there, they weren't expecting a battle with speeding on their road. Now, they are working to put the breaks on those flying down the street.

Michael Garrett stood outside his front yard with his wife and two kids explaining how it all came about. "I noticed it seemed like a lot of cars were going faster than 25 mph."

Then Garrett got a radar gun and began collecting data. "We we're finding people going 30 to 60 mph," he said.

Garrett says he then spoke with several neighbors who were also frustrated and then approached City Council for help. "We took it to city council and said, 'hey, um, this is a problem and we don't know what to do.'"

That led the Camden Police Department to look into the problem. Captain Thomas Borowski said, "We went out there to assess the area."

Borowski then decided to re-install one of their seven radar signs in hopes it would be a tactic to slow the drivers down.

"It's a speed deterrence, where they can actually see what their speed is, and when they see their speed, they will adjust their speed accordingly," Borowski said.

Garrett says he's thankful for the efforts from the city and police, and he hopes those driving by will just slow down. "I mean, we would love it if everyone just magically slowed down to 25 mph. It would be perfect."

Borowski says law enforcement will continue to monitor drivers in the area while also considering what could add to slowing those down.