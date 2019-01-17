Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A man is facing a DUI charge after a police chase early Thursday morning led to a vehicle crashing into a Cayce Waffle House.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

According to investigators, a vehicle passed the 115 mile marker at a high rate of speed. The troopers went after the vehicle but wasn't able to catch up, officials say.

Highway Patrol says the suspect took exit 113 onto Airport Blvd and traveled down to the Waffle House heading towards Columbia.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to pull into the Waffle House but struck the building, according to officials.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol identifies the suspect as Gregory Alexander Maxwell. He's now been charged with DUI.

Fortunately there were no reported injuries. The area manager of Waffle House says the place where the vehicle struck the building didn't have any tables set there. That particular spot is where they store high chairs.

The manager says they're hoping to patch up the hole in the building by next week.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the crash. The Cayce Department of Public Safety also assisted in the incident.