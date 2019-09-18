IRMO, S.C. — Construction crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are wrapping up intersection improvements along Dutch Fork Road.

The busy road is typically used for people to get from Chapin and travel towards Irmo and Columbia.

Highway 76 is located right off of Lake Murray. Many use the road on their way to Lake Murray Elementary School.

The intersection SCDOT is working on is Dutch Fork Road and Johnson Marina Road.

A viewer messaged Street Squad and wanted an update on the construction. They believe it's a terrible intersection and construction has continued for months.

News 19 took a look at the plans from SCDOT's Programmed Project Viewer. The website allows people to look at project the department is working on to find out what they're working on and how long it's expected to be until the project is completed.

According to the site, the state department began the right of way process in 2015. The year following they started construction. The site says the project was supposed to be completed by August 31 of 2018.

RELATED: Irmo community wondering when road construction will be done

Jason Fulmer, Resident Construction Engineer with the SCDOT, says they've been working on realigning the intersection.

The engineer says the intersection was coming in a bad skew so they added turn lanes to help with traffic flow.

Back in June, Fulmer told Street Squad they ran into utility issues with the cables that normally sit underground, and that is the reason they are behind on the project.

Fulmer says they are almost done with the project. On Monday, they will be adding permanent paint to the road and laying out grass along the road.

The road and surrounding area should go back to normal by next week.

If you have a story you would like Street Squad to cover, send an email to streetsquad@wltx.com.