In person absentee voting continues in Orangeburg County

In person absentee voting started in the county on October 5.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — In person absentee voting continued in Orangeburg County on Monday.

At the Orangeburg County Library in North, poll workers have seen a steady number of voters excited to cast their vote.

Ann Epps, who has been a poll worker in Orangeburg County for almost two decades, says many people were unaware of the North library location.

Since the start of in person absentee voting on October 5th, she says the location has seen an increased number of voters.

"Once they get here, they go out and tell more people so this has been an asset for all the people around here,” Epps said

Epps encourages anyone in the county to vote early.