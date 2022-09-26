Drones, robotics and 3-D printing: Middle school students learning about STEM fields through Betabox Learning this week

Betabox Learning brings STEM opportunities to students in the southeast. This week, it's teaching each student at Ebenezer Middle School about drones and robotics.

SUMTER, S.C. — Students at Ebenezer Middle School are flying drones and driving robotic cars while learning about science, technology, engineering and math this week. Betabox Learning is bringing the STEM curriculum to schools in the southeast, and will be at the Sumter middle school until Thursday through funding from the South Carolina Department of Education.

"That’s where the world is going now," said Ebenezer Principal Bertha Timmons. "We’re having the kids to be engaged in science, technology, engineering math and all. And lots of the jobs are related in that area too."

Timmons explains that’s why it’s important for students to learn about STEM opportunities early.

"Not only is it hands-on, but it’s hands-on and it’s minds-on," she expanded. "And as long as students can really identify to what they’re doing and they’re enjoying it, then it’s just going to pique their interest, their learning.

Timmons tells me the goal is to help kids explore skills that can lead to more job opportunities and help them "compete in a global society" as technology evolves.

"To be able to give our students that experience is helping them prepare for what’s coming," explained Bellania Hales, a science teacher at Ebenezer.

Hales says implementing curriculum like this helps make these opportunities more accessible.

"Being able to have an experience like this allows them to explore different concepts that they sometimes may not be allotted these opportunities," Hales detailed. "They’re able to get experiences that they may not be able to get in the classroom, so being able to be exposed to drones and how to program different cars - robotic cars - it allows them to get outside experiences that they can use in different jobs, careers that they may explore later in life."

That accessibility is exactly what Betabox Founder Sean Maroni was trying to create.

"Opportunity is everywhere and there is genius everywhere, but the opportunities aren’t evenly distributed," he said. "Maybe one or two of these students will leave this experience saying ‘Oh yeah, I could do this with my career."