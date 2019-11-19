COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many children dream of becoming a police officer, firefighter, or astronaut when they grow up. That dream is coming true for students at Carver-Lyon Elementary School.

56 students graduated from The Hartford insurance company's Junior Fire Marshal Program on November 19. Local firefighters stool alongside Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins as he "deputized" the students during a ceremony honoring their success.

"The good thing about kids is they will tell the adults about it so I'm just very proud that they took the time to even want to go through this program," says Chief Jenkins.

The Junior Fire Program aims to educate children in fire safety and prevention. They learned everything from stop, drop and roll to climbing ladders and proper reaction to smoke.

After completing the program, each student was gifted their own firefighter hat and a plaque to commemorate their success.

Third grade student, Corey James, was very excited to work with the firefighters on this project and says he learned things he never knew. He says the most important rule he learned was to stay down when in the presence of smoke.

"You have to get low so the smoke won't have to come in your lungs," says James. Adding that he can't wait to show his friends and family everything he has learned.

As a final gift for completing the program, the teachers are taking all the students to see the movie 'Playing With Fire'.

Chief Jenkins says he thinks The Hartford is teaming up with another school in South Carolina.

"This is a great program... we're just glad that they brought it here to Columbia," he says.

Since the program's start in 1947, over 110 million children have been deputized as junior fire marshals.