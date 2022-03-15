Elgin garden is growing food and community

Blanketing Families and United Way are working to grow an abundance of crops

ELGIN, S.C. — Two Kershaw County nonprofits, Blanketing Families and United Way of Kershaw County, have partnered in an effort to grow more food for area residents in need.

The community garden was started by Blanketing Families last year. Now, they're welcoming United Way to help grow their 17-bed garden to 22.

"We are planning for an abundance of crops here that we can distribute to our food deserts and other areas," said Lori Arledge with United Way of Kershaw County.

Arledge and her team of four others hammered the beds together Tuesday, along with Annette Hammond of Blanketing Families, in hopes of growing the garden.

Are you interested in raised bed gardening? The United Way of Kershaw County Community Gardens program is working... Posted by United Way of Kershaw County on Tuesday, March 15, 2022

"This will make it [food] more plentiful for the community."

The beds are now being filled with soil and seeds and will soon be filled with summer vegetables like tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini and lettuce.

Hammond says she is thankful for the interest and assistance from other groups like United Way.

New Cabbage from the Blanketing Families-Elgin Community Garden. All new in the name of Jesus. A friend said to me the New Year signals the end and beginning. Reflection!!!! Happy New Year Eve!!! Posted by Blanketing Families, Inc. on Friday, December 31, 2021

"When you come together, you are stronger. It gives balance, maybe somethings we need, they need, and we can help each other," Hammond said.