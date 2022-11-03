Potter Community Park in Elgin to get upgrade

The improvements will not cost the taxpayers anything, according to Elgin mayor Melissa Emmons.

ELGIN, S.C. — Potter Community Park in Elgin is getting a much-needed upgrade, according Elgin mayor Melissa Emmons.

"We're finally going to be able to put a canvas shading over the entire playground area," Emmons said. "When summer is here in the South, it gets really hot and that equipment sometimes is unbearable to touch."

Elgin resident Darlene Drew agrees it's a needed addition to the park. "I think it's awesome, and you know how it gets in South Carolina. It really needs the shade on it."

The project has been in the works and will not cost the taxpayers, according to Emmons.

"With this year being such a great year, and we've been very frugal with our funds and great stewards with the revenue from the taxpayers, we decided to give back," Emmons said. "We still have remaining funds from a grant we received in 2017 where we can add to and complete the bigger projects."