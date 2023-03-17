Here's how the Elloree Business Association is working to bring more foot traffic to town

One way they've been doing this is through Family Fun Nights on the third Friday of every month where there's food, vendors, and games.

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Business Association is bringing people to local storefronts through Family Fun Friday's and other activities.

“It’s a sweet little town. We call it our charming little cotton town.”

That's how Marti Stubbs describes her hometown of Elloree. She's lived and worked here for more than twenty years and her antique shop Junk Disorderly has survived the test of time on Cleveland Street.

“I guess I’ve become a fixture here. I’m the grandma of the street I guess because I’ve been here longer on the street than most have," said Stubbs.

Her business opened in 2004, and within that two-decade time span she says she's seen a lot of businesses come and go.

“I’m glad that I’m here. I don’t know where else I’d be. I feel like God has placed me here," said Stubbs.

The Elloree Business Association has been working to bring people to Elloree storefronts. One way they've been doing this is through Family Fun Nights on the third Friday of every month where there's food, vendors, and games. Local stores also have extended hours until 8 p.m.

“As people come in and fill the parking lots, they’re gonna notice the businesses and we’ll be able to promote the businesses in that way as well," said Marshall.