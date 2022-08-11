Town of Elloree encouraging food vendors to bring business to Joe Miller Park

Mayor Mike Fanning says one of the town's gems is Joe Miller Park located along Highway Six where 4,500 drivers pass daily.

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Town of Elloree is encouraging food vendors to set up shop at Joe Miller Park.

Mayor Mike Fanning wants vendors to have access to all the town has to offer. He says one of the town's gems is Joe Miller Park located along Highway Six where 4,500 drivers pass daily.

“It would give our businesses, the food trucks, the visibility to be able to track that business," said Fanning.

He says the town is making it possible for food vendors to set up at the park seven days a week. Residents Barbara Johnson and Stevie Lee Sumter says the location is ideal.

“People love parks. Love parks," said Sumter.

Sumter says he plans to go out and support the vendors who come to the park.

The Town of Elloree welcomes Food Truck Vendors to Joe Miller Park! Posted by Elloree, SC on Tuesday, August 9, 2022

Food trucks will be permitted by the town on a first come first serve basis. There are four slots available each day.

“Food trucks aren’t anything new. But they are new in that more and more people are investing in them. They’re seen as maybe a way to supplement their income so what we’re trying to do is provide a place in the community that best serves them and best serves the citizens at the same time," said Fanning.