Museum preserves history in the Town of Elloree

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Heritage Museum is keeping the town's history alive. It honors the town at its prime at the turn of the 18th Century.

“You know back in the day, Elloree was a bustling little town," said Jane Livingston, former president of the Elloree Heritage Museum board, who now works as a volunteer.

Livingston says the town has changed dramatically over the years. What once was a hub of businesses and a thriving social scene has since quieted down.

The museum captures the essence of how the town once was, according to Livingston.

“The town, as many small towns, has gone through depressions and that kind of stuff so many of the stores closed," she said.

The museum has recreations of different stores that used to be in town, like the old barbershop and bank. There's also a look back at an old cotton gin and a tribute to a hometown hero, the late Chris Antley.

Antley is beloved in the community as a top horse jockey, who competed in the Elloree Trials over the years.

“Chris went on to be, to win the Kentucky Derby and lots and lots of races and so he’s a real hometown favorite," said Livingston.

All of the museum's exhibits were donated by people in the community and the museum is still evolving. Volunteers have played a large role in keeping the history alive.