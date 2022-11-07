Town of Elloree prepares for expected growth

Mayor Fanning says in downtown Elloree, there is work being done to revitalize some of the businesses and other vacant buildings located along Cleveland Street.

ELLOREE, S.C. — Elloree Mayor Michael Fanning says the small Orangeburg County town is preparing for growth.

“There’s gonna be growth. We just want it to be plain growth. The founding fathers of Elloree did us a big favor, we have big wide streets around town," said Fanning.

Fanning says in downtown Elloree, there is work being done to revitalize some of the businesses and other vacant buildings located along Cleveland Street.

“We wanna maintain our small town charm," Fanning said. "We want it to be a community that people want to live in and visit to enjoy fine dining, to enjoy shopping in that small town atmosphere. I think we’re keeping that front and center."

There's also another potential development called The Village Green located off of Highway 6. The developer is proposing building 100 Cape Cod-style homes in town.

Another development could bring another additional 300 homes outside the town limits. There are also new restaurants that have made their way into town serving lunch and breakfast options, with more expected to come.

He says the property has been annexed and the town is currently in the zoning process. All of the local developments should see major progress within the next six to twelve months.