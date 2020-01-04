COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Midlands business is selling "local" t-shirts to help support business around Columbia.

South Carolina Embroidery is a business whose sales are mainly custom orders for businesses around the Midlands. Sales manager Bret Mealing says they've never actually sold individual items online.

The family run business decided they wanted to switch gears and do something more to help during this trying time.

“So our idea was to come up with some cool shirts that people will definitely want to wear and sell them," Mealing says, "And every shirt we sell, donate $5 of each shirt to whatever small business or organization people want to donate to.”

Mealing says his designer came up with five $20 t-shirt logos and a hat that are now available on their website. When ordering, you can enter a local business or organization that you would like to donate to.

“We wanted it to be something where people could still wear it around town and people will see the shirts and say- you know it reminds them to be like ‘yeah I should go shop at this place instead of the big box place,’" Mealing tells News19, "Just kind of a friendly reminder of what we should be doing to help support our local economy.”

Mealing says since they have never sold individual items online, they normally do bigger orders for businesses, he had to get some help putting a website shop together. He said the process took about a day and a half and they already have over 50 orders since just last week.

You can check out these shirts on their website here.

