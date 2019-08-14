ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Orangeburg Empower HER chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA) hosted an event called Empower Chat in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

All people of all gender backgrounds are welcome, but the goal is to educate women in the business world on how to have a winning mindset and learning strategies on how to work together to achieve common goals.

"It’s very important for women to make sure we know how to negotiate, that we know how to network as we search and look for leadership positions out here in the corporate world," says Rachelle Jamerson-Holmes, President of ABWA in Orangeburg, "What our ladies are going to learn this evening is when you’re out here in the community, personally and professionally, it’s about teamwork and just working together."

The Empower HER chapter of the ABWA holds monthly meetings for the general public to attend.

To find out more, visit their Facebook page.