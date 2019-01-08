ORANGEBURG, S.C. — It’s the end of an era at Claflin University as President Henry Tisdale celebrated his last day on campus.

The President and First Lady said their final farewells on the steps of Tingley hall as students, alumni and faculty gathered to wish him well after 25 years of service to the institution.

"His leadership is profound" says student body President Matthew C. Springs, "He builds us not to be leaders but to be visionaries and that visionary leadership holds dear to me as well as the rest of the student body."

President-elect Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack will begin his presidency on August 1st.





