ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Since a 'Stay at Home or Work' order has been issued by the governor to encourage social distancing, 'essential' employers across the state have had to issue paperwork to their employees just in case they get stopped by law enforcement.

But what does that entail?

In Orangeburg, "We've issued an essential ID each employee should have, which should corresponds their number to their regular county ID, as well as a plaque to have in their car which also corresponds with their badge and ID number," says Harold Young, Orangeburg County Administrator.

The list of essential employees includes firefighters, police officers, detention center workers, supermarket employees, county leadership and a host of other positions. Young says the paperwork isn't just about identification but also shows that safety is the top priority.

"Now we're doing all this from the standpoint that we have to be doubly safe that nobody is out in the county perpetrating like they are a county official," says Young. "We also have a phone number on the bottom, and we have it staffed by an individual that can actually verify if that person is essential by ID badge number."

Many areas that have a curfew are not requiring paperwork for their workers.