Eutaw Village Festival's second year of revival

After a years-long hiatus, the Eutaw Village Festival is in its second year of revival uniting the community of Eutawville.

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Bringing the Eutawville community together is an annual tradition of the Eutaw Village festival. This was a tradition put on hold for years, and is now in its second year of revival.

“It means a lot especially for us with the council and the Mayor to be able to bring everybody together for a family friendly fun event that everyone can come out and enjoy," said Eutawville town clerk.

Town clerk Casey Hill says the festival has expanded. According to the town website, the festival was revived after a 15 year hiatus in 2012 under the leadership of former Mayor Akers and the Festival Committee. Last year, about 25 vendors surrounded town hall and only six food trucks. It was the first Eutaw Village festival after another hiatus in 2018.

This year, those numbers have multiplied with 65 merchant vendors and sixteen food trucks. The festival is blocking off half a mile down Porcher Avenue.

“Making everybody feel a part of things, establishing rapport between everybody, bringing in tourists who see what the town has to offer," said Eutawville-area resident Diane Ervin.

There is a catfish tournament on Saturday along with musical performances and a parade. The event attracts locals and visitors alike and is the largest event of its kind hosted by the town.

“A lot of people having a lot of fun and getting to know Eutawville," said Ervin.