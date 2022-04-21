Eutawville drivers express concerns driving over aging railroad tracks

According to Mayor Weatherford, CSX owns the tracks, and the town has made multiple requests for them to fix the issues but no work has been done.

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. — Town officials say aging railroad tracks in Eutawville have been causing concerns for drivers for years.

“People are passing people because some people are trying to get over to miss the holes in the road and cars, front ends, are falling off, falling apart," said Mayor Brandon Weatherford.

Weatherford says some railroad bolts have even fallen out of place and driving over these tracks is inevitable.

“Like other towns, you generally have a path around a bad crossing, you could take a different route. You don’t have to go drive over it. We don’t have that here. This is the only crossing," he said.

Weatherford also says draining issues are being caused by two pipes that run underneath the tracks. He says this causes flooding in the streets every time it rains.

“We actually have some businesses that are located in the area that wanna revitalize their buildings but they don’t wanna spend the money and then it floods and it messes up their buildings again," said Weatherford.

According to Weatherford, CSX owns the tracks and the town has made multiple requests for them to fix the issues but no work has been done.